Aer Lingus staff arrested over suspected immigration smuggling in Ireland

THREE people have been arrested at Dublin Airport by gardaí in the Garda Immigration Bureau over suspected immigration offences.

Two of the three arrested are Aer Lingus employees.

The men, aged 28, 56 and 61, were detained on Sunday night at Dublin Airport, gardaí confirmed.

Aer Lingus have issued a statement confirming that two of the men arrested are current employees of the airline.

“Aer Lingus can confirm that two of its employees have been arrested by an Garda Síochána at Dublin Airport.

“Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with an Garda Síochána in their investigation. As this is an on-going criminal investigation we have no further comment to make.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Three men aged 28, 56 and 61 were arrested at Dublin airport last night over suspected immigration offenses.

“The men were arrested by officers attached to the Garda Immigration Bureau, and are being detained at Ballymun and Coolock garda stations.

“They are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

At a press briefing this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan said that the investigation was at a “very early stage.”

“What our focus is on is working with our colleagues in the immigration service and with colleagues at our ports and borders to make sure we strengthen our border controls and this is part of that,” she said.