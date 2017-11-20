Al Porter ‘standing aside’ from Christmas panto role in Dublin over sex misconduct allegations

AL PORTER will no longer be taking part in this year’s Christmas panto at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in the wake of recent sexual misconduct allegations.

The news comes less than a day after the Irish funnyman, 24, resigned from Today FM with immediate effect after a number of separate accusations were levelled against him.

In a statement released on Monday, the Olympia Theatre said: “Due to recent developments, Al Porter is standing aside from his role in this year’s Pantomime Polly and the Beanstalk at the Olympia Theatre.

“A replacement star will be announced shortly.”

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Porter said he was grateful to the Olympia Panto, along with Today FM and TV3, for giving him “space and time”.

He said: “I have been completely taken aback by reports in the media and on the social networks over the weekend, and by the scale and tone of the vitriol.

“While my conduct, which had been in keeping with my flamboyant and outrageous public persona may be regarded as offensive and unacceptable by many people, I at no time intended to upset anyone.”

Porter added: “Up until now, I had been unaware of these complaints or the impact of my conduct and I am truly sorry for any distress I may have caused in what I had regarded as light-hearted and good-natured circumstances.

“Although, on legal advice, I cannot comment on specific allegations at the present time, I nonetheless sincerely apologise to anyone I may have genuinely offended.

“I am very grateful to Today FM, the Olympia Panto and TV3 for the space and time I’ve been granted to deal with the situation.

“I have however come to the personal decision that I need time away from the spotlight after decades in the entertainment industry. I have informed Today FM that I am resigning from the station with immediate effect.

“To my family, colleagues, friends and fans I thank you for your many, many messages of support.”

In a brief statement yesterday Today FM confirmed they were investigating the claims: “Today FM this afternoon accepted the resignation of our lunch time presenter, Al Porter.

“We take any comments of this nature extremely seriously…Likewise, we take the welfare of our presenters and staff extremely seriously.

“No further comment will be made by Today FM at this time.”

Popular comedian and presenter Porter has sold out multiple shows in Dublin and was most recently named a TV3 presenter for dating show Blind Date.