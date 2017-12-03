London
Aldi to give leftover food to homeless people and those in need

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

FOOD retailer Aldi is set to make a real change this Christmas.

The supermarket chain has confirmed they will be donating any leftover foods to charities and organisations gearing up to feed those who are going without this festive season.

More News:

The stores underneath the Aldi brand will be shutting at 4 pm on Christmas Eve until the 27th December, a time which the retailer has welcomed people to apply for food they need to feed starving mouths.

The stores will individually be donating up to 30 crates of food to people who apply for the food donations, which Aldi issued in a statement.

Following the release of the press release, one woman questioned whether the initiative was going ahead and the Aldi Twitter account have confirmed that the food donations will be going ahead.

The initiative seems to include Irish stores also, with the Aldi Ireland account confirming that some Irish Aldis too.

ABOUT 

