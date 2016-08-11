Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

TAKEN around 120 years ago these incredible pictures give a rare glimpse into life in Ireland in the early 1900s.

The images, available to the public on the US Library of Congress website, take you on a journey across the Emerald Isle at the turn of the century.

From digging for turf to fetching water from a well, the pictures show a very rural Ireland at a time where the horse and cart was the most common mode of transport and thatched cottages lined the countryside.

Pictured below are just some of the pictures from Ireland that feature among the millions of items including books, recordings, photographs, maps and manuscripts in the Library of Congress’ collections.

Take a look at more incredible pictures of Irish people in the early 1900s here:

Off for a holiday in a jaunting car in 1896. Picture: Strohmeyer & Wyman An elderly couple standing outside a thatched roof cottage, tending to their goats and chickens in 1902. Picture: Underwood & Underwood A little girl shades her eyes from the sun on the west coast of Ireland in 1904. Picture: CH Graves Galway Cattle Market in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood Girls playing 'Green grow the rushes--O' while boys do gymnastic exercises and the teacher watches, during recess, outside of Ballidian National School in Co Monaghan in 1900. Picture: Underwood & Underwood A woman in 1904 works a spinning wheel outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage as another standing in cottage doorway knitting looks on. Pictures: CH Graves Entitles a Letter from Pat in Maerica, this woman reads a letter as another leans against stone wall outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage in 1902. Picture: Keystone View Company A holy well and wayside shrine, on the shore of charming Lough Hill, Sligo in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood Goodbye to Ireland - passengers at Cobh, co. Cork going out to an ocean-liner in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company Cutting and carting turf at a bog near Kiltoom, County Roscommon in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company The Round Tower and Cross of Monasterboice in Co. Louth in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company Shop Street, the principal thoroughfare of Galway in 1903. Picture: H.C. White Co. Two men sat by the lakes of Killarney in 1896. Picture: Keystone View Company An elderly man dressed in knickers standing before a horse-drawn cart around 1903. Picture: H. C. White Co. A man in Galway in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood Pictured in Kerry in 1905 are a man and woman with a pig inside an Irish cottage. Picture: International View Co. Pictured in 1902, a man with holes in knees of pants, sits smoking a pipe while a woman stands in front of doorway, knitting. Picture: Keystone View Company