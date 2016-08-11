Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

From digging for turf to fetching water from a well, the pictures show a very rural Ireland at a time where the horse and cart was the most common mode of transport and thatched cottages lined the countryside.
Pictured below are just some of the pictures from Ireland that feature among the millions of items including books, recordings, photographs, maps and manuscripts in the Library of Congress’ collections.
Take a look at more incredible pictures of Irish people in the early 1900s here:
Off for a holiday in a jaunting car in 1896. Picture: Strohmeyer & Wyman
An elderly couple standing outside a thatched roof cottage, tending to their goats and chickens in 1902. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
A little girl shades her eyes from the sun on the west coast of Ireland in 1904. Picture: CH Graves
Galway Cattle Market in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
Girls playing 'Green grow the rushes--O' while boys do gymnastic exercises and the teacher watches, during recess, outside of Ballidian National School in Co Monaghan in 1900. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
A woman in 1904 works a spinning wheel outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage as another standing in cottage doorway knitting looks on. Pictures: CH Graves
Entitles a Letter from Pat in Maerica, this woman reads a letter as another leans against stone wall outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage in 1902. Picture: Keystone View Company
A holy well and wayside shrine, on the shore of charming Lough Hill, Sligo in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
Goodbye to Ireland - passengers at Cobh, co. Cork going out to an ocean-liner in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
Cutting and carting turf at a bog near Kiltoom, County Roscommon in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
The Round Tower and Cross of Monasterboice in Co. Louth in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
Shop Street, the principal thoroughfare of Galway in 1903. Picture: H.C. White Co.
Two men sat by the lakes of Killarney in 1896. Picture: Keystone View Company
An elderly man dressed in knickers standing before a horse-drawn cart around 1903. Picture:
H. C. White Co.
A man in Galway in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
Pictured in Kerry in 1905 are a man and woman with a pig inside an Irish cottage. Picture:
International View Co.
Pictured in 1902, a man with holes in knees of pants, sits smoking a pipe while a woman stands in front of doorway, knitting. Picture: Keystone View Company
William BerginAugust 20, 2016 at 1:33 pm
The pictures are wonderful, but wouldn't it have been really respectful if the photographer had bothered to put their names up !
Donald SmithAugust 30, 2016 at 12:00 pm
It`s not just digging for turf, it`s actually cutting peat. We still do that today on the Isle of Lewis.
Katherine ScottSeptember 2, 2016 at 7:18 am
In Ireland they call it Turf.
Gerry SweeneyAugust 30, 2016 at 3:02 pm
This was very much the scene still in the late 1950s in Connemara Co.Galway. No electricity, running water, or flush toilets. Loved being there on my frequent trips from England.y
Mary SharrockSeptember 2, 2016 at 9:17 am
Great to see these photos, growing up in Ireland in the 60's I remember cutting the turf well. It is called turf in Ireland but the man and woman are placing the cut turf to dry after it's been cut. The turf is cut with a slane and it's very wet, it is dried for weeks before bringing it home.
Cathy PattersonSeptember 27, 2016 at 4:41 pm
I love these photos. My grandparents were from Ireland..my grandfather, Timothy Moriarty, was born in 1868 in Ballybunion, Co. Kerry. My grandmother, Catherine Finnegan, was born in Skreen, Co. Sligo. They met and married in Oakland, CA and raised 10 children.
Gerald CliffordJanuary 18, 2017 at 11:56 pm
great photos .I have a lot of early 1900's photos to share .