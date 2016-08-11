London
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

August 11, 2016 By  Siobhan Breatnach
12ire1900
A native woman of Keel, which was described as a struggling village on Achill Island in 1903. Picture: William H. Rau (Library of Congress)

TAKEN around 120 years ago these incredible pictures give a rare glimpse into life in Ireland in the early 1900s.

The images, available to the public on the US Library of Congress website, take you on a journey across the Emerald Isle at the turn of the century.

2ire1900
A man and a woman digging for turf in Ireland at the turn of the 20th century. Picture: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection

From digging for turf to fetching water from a well, the pictures show a very rural Ireland at a time where the horse and cart was the most common mode of transport and thatched cottages lined the countryside.

19ire1900
A man, woman and a donkey outside a thatched cottage in Ireland around 1907. Picture: Library of Congress.

Pictured below are just some of the pictures from Ireland that feature among the millions of items including books, recordings, photographs, maps and manuscripts in the Library of Congress’ collections.

Take a look at more incredible pictures of Irish people in the early 1900s here:

10ire1900
Off for a holiday in a jaunting car in 1896. Picture: Strohmeyer & Wyman
11ire1900
An elderly couple standing outside a thatched roof cottage, tending to their goats and chickens in 1902. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
13ire1900
A little girl shades her eyes from the sun on the west coast of Ireland in 1904. Picture: CH Graves
15ire1900
Galway Cattle Market in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
21ire1900
Girls playing 'Green grow the rushes--O' while boys do gymnastic exercises and the teacher watches, during recess, outside of Ballidian National School in Co Monaghan in 1900. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
3ire1900
A woman in 1904 works a spinning wheel outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage as another standing in cottage doorway knitting looks on. Pictures: CH Graves
4ire1900
Entitles a Letter from Pat in Maerica, this woman reads a letter as another leans against stone wall outside of a thatch-roofed stone cottage in 1902. Picture: Keystone View Company
5ire1900
A holy well and wayside shrine, on the shore of charming Lough Hill, Sligo in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
6ire1900
Goodbye to Ireland - passengers at Cobh, co. Cork going out to an ocean-liner in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
8ire1900
Cutting and carting turf at a bog near Kiltoom, County Roscommon in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
9ire1900
The Round Tower and Cross of Monasterboice in Co. Louth in 1903. Picture: American Stereoscopic Company
14ire1900
Shop Street, the principal thoroughfare of Galway in 1903. Picture: H.C. White Co.
24ire1900
Two men sat by the lakes of Killarney in 1896. Picture: Keystone View Company
25ire1900
An elderly man dressed in knickers standing before a horse-drawn cart around 1903. Picture: H. C. White Co.
26ire1900
A man in Galway in 1901. Picture: Underwood & Underwood
28ire1900
Pictured in Kerry in 1905 are a man and woman with a pig inside an Irish cottage. Picture: International View Co.
27ire1900
Pictured in 1902, a man with holes in knees of pants, sits smoking a pipe while a woman stands in front of doorway, knitting. Picture: Keystone View Company

 

Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

3 comments on “Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s”

  1. William Bergin
    August 20, 2016 at 1:33 pm
    Reply

    The pictures are wonderful, but wouldn't it have been really respectful if the photographer had bothered to put their names up !

  2. Donald Smith
    August 30, 2016 at 12:00 pm
    Reply

    It`s not just digging for turf, it`s actually cutting peat. We still do that today on the Isle of Lewis.

  3. Gerry Sweeney
    August 30, 2016 at 3:02 pm
    Reply

    This was very much the scene still in the late 1950s in Connemara Co.Galway. No electricity, running water, or flush toilets. Loved being there on my frequent trips from England.y

