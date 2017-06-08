Angry passenger reduces Ryanair flight attendant to tears with shocking rant

AN ANGRY airline passenger has been slammed online over a rant which left a Ryanair boarding attendant in tears.

In mobile phone footage shot at Brussels Airport, the irate customer can be heard heckling the woman until she begins to weep.

The passenger accuses the employee of having a bad attitude because she is ‘racist’.

The attendant can be seen calmly warning the man that she will call security if he continues his outburst – to which he can be heard saying: “Ryanair check-in lady… Being a complete, total… what are you being? What are you being right now?

“You tell me I have to pay 50 euros for a flight I’m already checked in on.

“I told you I didn’t come through the departure hall because I came on a connecting flight so I have to come directly here”.

The man continues his outburst until the woman begins to cry.

She gets so upset that fellow passengers console her, as the man accuses her of having an “emotional breakdown”.

Eventually, a fellow passenger steps in and says: “Sir, stop harassing her now.”

But he is told to “sit down, fatso” by the passenger. “You need a break, you donut eating bald piece of c***,” he adds.

The man’s video, shared to YouTube, has already been viewed over 100,000 times, with overwhelming support for the woman involved.

“Just a suggestion, you probably shouldn’t have the argument ‘Is this because of my physical appearance?!’ and then lash out at someone with ‘Hey, baldy, sit down old man!’ Even if they were at fault,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “You are a really horrible person and you should be ashamed of yourself. F*** you.”

A caption written alongside the video posted on YouTube reads: “Is it because I am ‘black’? Mob tendencies by Europeans against dark skinned foreigners, especially so called ‘blacks’ are alive and well as evidenced by this video.”

A Ryanair spokesperson told The Irish Post: “Our handling agent at Brussels Airport, Aviapartner, is looking into this matter. We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time.”

Watch what happened here…