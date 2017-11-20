Ant and Dec kick off new season of I’m a Celeb with a joke about recent rehab stint

EVERYBODY’S favourite jungle-themed reality show returned to our screens last night as did everybody’s favourite presenter partnership.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2017 kicked off in typical Ant and Dec fashion with the lads rocking up in a yacht, followed by this line from Dec: “We’re here for the next three weeks. Your hosts with the most. Me and… the gorgeous Holly Willoughby.”

“Oh guys, that’s the wrong script,” he continued. “You’ve put the wrong script in the teleprompter. Nobody was sure if you would make it or not! We didn’t know if you’d be here.”

Cue a warm embrace from Ant who insisted that he was “always going to make it back.”

Ant has been away from the spotlight for several months after checking himself into rehab in June for drink and drug addiction.

The 42-year-old revealed in the summer that he’d been battling depression and an addiction to prescription painkillers following knee surgery.

Trust the always self-deprecating Ant and Dec to make it seem as though nothing has changed by bringing some more of the same banter back towards the end of the show.

