Saturday night TV favourite Ant McPartlin enters rehab for prescription drug and alcohol addiction

SATURDAY night favourite Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab for treatment for addition to prescription drugs and alcohol.

Mr McPartlin one half of TV’s much love duo, Ant and Dec, told The Sun on Sunday he needed ‘help.’

The award-winning 41-year-old presenter also said how his depression and a failed knee surgery that left him with crippling pain led to an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol abuse.

“The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry,” he said.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time,” he added.

Mr McPartlin, who has family roots in Co. Leitrim, said he chose to speak about going to rehab because, “it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

Tweeting from the pair’s shared Twitter account, longtime friend and colleague Declan Donnelly – whose parents hail from Derry and used to run the Tyneside Irish Centre – thanked fans and well wishers for the kind messages for Ant as he entered rehab.

Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.

DD xx — antanddec (@antanddec) June 18, 2017

Lisa Armstrong, Ant’s wife who he married in 2006, also tweeted her thanks for the ‘love and support’ for Ant.

Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better. — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) June 18, 2017

Speaking on Monday’s This Morning, host and ITV colleague Phillip Schofield said: “We wanted to take this moment to send our love and best wishes to our mate Ant, as you may have seen he’s checked into a rehab clinic for help with substance abuse, prescription drugs and alcohol.”