Saturday night TV favourite Ant McPartlin enters rehab for prescription drug and alcohol addiction

June 20, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ant McPartlin has entered rehab for treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol. (Picture: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

SATURDAY night favourite Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab for treatment for addition to prescription drugs and alcohol. 

Mr McPartlin one half of TV’s much love duo, Ant and Dec, told The Sun on Sunday he needed ‘help.’

The award-winning 41-year-old presenter also said how his depression and a failed knee surgery that left him with crippling pain led to an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol abuse.

“The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry,” he said.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time,” he added.

Mr McPartlin, who has family roots in Co. Leitrim, said he chose to speak about going to rehab because, “it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

Tweeting from the pair’s shared Twitter account, longtime friend and colleague Declan Donnelly – whose parents hail from Derry and used to run the Tyneside Irish Centre – thanked fans and well wishers for the kind messages for Ant as he entered rehab.

Lisa Armstrong, Ant’s wife who he married in 2006, also tweeted her thanks for the ‘love and support’ for Ant.

Speaking on Monday’s This Morning, host and ITV colleague Phillip Schofield said: “We wanted to take this moment to send our love and best wishes to our mate Ant, as you may have seen he’s checked into a rehab clinic for help with substance abuse, prescription drugs and alcohol.”

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

