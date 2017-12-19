Appeal to find children missing after they were left home alone

AN APPEAL has been launched to find two young children who have gone missing in north London.

Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old boy Aiale Paul-Wright were last seen at around midnight on Tuesday, December 19 at an address in Islington.

Officers in Harnigey, north London were made aware that the children were at home alone, but officers visited the address and they were not present.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Tiffarah and Aiale or who knows where they are to call Haringey Police.