London
7°
few clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 8 • L 4
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Appeal to find children missing after they were left home alone

December 19, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The two and four year old have been missing since midnight last night. (Picture: Met Police)

AN APPEAL has been launched to find two young children who have gone missing in north London. 

Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old boy Aiale Paul-Wright were last seen at around midnight on Tuesday, December 19 at an address in Islington.

Officers in Harnigey, north London were made aware that the children were at home alone, but officers visited the address and they were not present.

More News:

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Tiffarah and Aiale or who knows where they are to call Haringey Police.

You can call on 101 or 999 if sighted immediately, quoting reference 17MIS054702/04.

featuredLondonmet policemissing
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
‘Wee angel’ – Tributes to little Irish boy, 4, who drowned in fish pond on Halloween night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post