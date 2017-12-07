London
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Appeal for help to find missing Irishman, 33, last seen in picturesque coastal village pub

December 7, 2017 By  Irish Post
Cathal McGinley has been missing since December 4 (Picture: Garda Press Office)

AN appeal has been issued to help find an Irishman missing since Monday.

Gardaí have asked the public to help trace the whereabouts of Cathal McGinley, 33, who is missing from Bannow Road, Cabra in Dublin 7 since December 4.

With green eyes and brown hair, Cathal is 6’3″ in height and of stocky build.



He was last seen at The Summit Inn in Howth at 9.45pm on Monday.

He was wearing work clothing, dirty cream bottoms, a long sleeved thermal cream/grey and green T-shirt from Jack & Jones, a green hoodie and black Nike runners.

He may be in possession of a blue Ford Focus 10 D.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 00353 1 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Cathal McGinley was last seen in The Summit Inn in Howth, pictured above right.

