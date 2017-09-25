London
Urgent appeal for missing Irish schoolgirl, 13, who failed to return home after visiting friend

Urgent appeal for missing Irish schoolgirl, 13, who failed to return home after visiting friend

September 25, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Aoife Hawthorne, 13, was last seen in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Saturday evening (Picture: An Garda Siochana)

GARDAÍ are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old Irish girl reported missing after she failed to return home from visiting a friend.

Aoife Hawthorne was last seen on Saturday evening at around 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The young teenager was visiting a friend in Dublin on Saturday and failed to come home.

She was reported missing by family.

Aoife is described as being 5’4″ in height, with long brown straight hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a short black jacket, a dark pink vest top and white shorts with pink flowers on them.

Gardaí say they and Aoife’s family deeply concerned for her welfare and they are urging anyone who may have seen her to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045-521222 or any Garda station.

Anonymous calls can be made to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

