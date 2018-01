AN APPEAL has been launched to trace a missing 89-year-old man last seen in a seaside village last week.

William Busher, 89 and from Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, was last seen on January 4 in the area and was reported missing by family the following day.

Mr Busher is described as approximately 5’10” in height, of medium build and with short grey hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.