Appeal to reunite Irish girl, 4, with missing teddy accidentally donated to charity

AN IRISH charity has appealed for help in tracking down a little girl’s teddy bear that was accidentally donated and later sold.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul Ireland made the appeal on behalf of the youngster, who has had the cherished toy since birth.

On December 1, the girl had donated three bags of toys to the charity’s Kilkenny shop, near St Canice’s Chirch.

However she included her favourite stuffed toy by mistake and it has since been sold.

The charity has now appealed via social media in a bid to track down the person who bought the teddy.

“She is desperately searching for it,” the charity wrote in a Facebook post.

“It was sold so we are asking if that person would be kind enough to return it and we will reimburse them.

“Please, please help us. Thank you and if you can share this to friends and family living in this area we would be so grateful.”