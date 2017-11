GARDAÍ have issued an appeal for witnesses to help locate 15-year-old Dylan Mills from Dublin who has been missing since Wednesday, November 15.

The teenager was last seen in the Ballymun area of the city.

He is described as being 5ft, of slight build, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie with grey tracksuit bottoms when last seen.

Anybody with information should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 00 353 1 66644