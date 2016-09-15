London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Appeal to find missing London pensioner Joseph Coyle, 89

Appeal to find missing London pensioner Joseph Coyle, 89

September 15, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Joe Coyle has been missing from the Camden area in London since Tuesday (Source Met Police)
Joseph Coyle has been missing from the Camden area in London since Tuesday (Picture: Met Police)

POLICE have appealed for help in the search for Joseph Coyle who is missing from Camden in London.

The 89-year-old was last seen in the Oseney Crescent area of Kentish Town on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 13.

Metropolitan Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the pensioner, who takes medication to treat severe dementia.

He is also hard of hearing.

Mr Coyle is described as being white with white/blonde hair and is normally smartly dressed.

Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Coyle is asked to call Camden police on 101 or the charity Missing People on 116000.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Mountainy Puck MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Soldiers, police officers and firefighters walk near dead bodies covered with a blue sheets on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in the French Riviera town of Nice on July 15, 2016. (VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Recommended for you:
Irish person in critical condition after lorry driver deliberately ploughs through crowds in Nice killing 84

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post