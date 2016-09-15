Appeal to find missing London pensioner Joseph Coyle, 89

POLICE have appealed for help in the search for Joseph Coyle who is missing from Camden in London.

The 89-year-old was last seen in the Oseney Crescent area of Kentish Town on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 13.

Metropolitan Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the pensioner, who takes medication to treat severe dementia.

He is also hard of hearing.

Mr Coyle is described as being white with white/blonde hair and is normally smartly dressed.

Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Coyle is asked to call Camden police on 101 or the charity Missing People on 116000.