Appeal for vulnerable elderly man last seen leaving Irish pub

POLICE in Lambeth are issuing a further appeal as concerns grow for a vulnerable man missing from Streatham since mid-October.

Clive Mason, 69, was last seen leaving the Tir Na Nog public house in Garrett Lane, Wandsworth on the afternoon of Thursday, October 19.

Clive – a grandfather who has lived in Wandsworth for his whole life – is a white man, 5ft 9ins tall and of large build.

He is well spoken and clean shaven with grey balding hair.

He is known to visit the Wandsworth and Streatham areas of south London. Clive has conditions that require medication and as such, he may appear confused.

He is not thought to be carrying his freedom pass, and it is not known whether he has access to money or a mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Peter Wilkinson, of Lambeth Missing Persons Unit, said: “Despite our extensive enquiries, we have not yet been able to locate Mr Mason.

“We believe that he may be still be around the South West London area.

“Officers and Clive’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him to contact us immediately – on 999 if immediately spotted, or 101 if you have seen him recently or know where he is.”

Anyone with information on Clive’s whereabouts should call the Lambeth Missing Person Unit on 0208 649 2182 / 07876 131 748, or Missing people on 116000.