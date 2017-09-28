London
Appeal for 'extremely vulnerable' missing man Thomas Kirk who disappeared after leaving hospital

Appeal for ‘extremely vulnerable’ missing man Thomas Kirk who disappeared after leaving hospital

September 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Thomas Kirk disappeared after leaving a hospital in London. (Picture: Met Police)

AN APPEAL has been launched to trace vulnerable missing Thomas Kirk who disappeared after leaving hospital. 

Police are asking for help from the public to trace Mr Kirk, 45, who walked out of University College Hospital at 11am on Wednesday, September 27.

Mr Kirk is suffering from severe depression following bereavement and has recently suffered a stroke which has left him with slowed movement.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes.

He is extremely vulnerable and there are concerns that he may consider harming himself.

Due to his extreme vulnerability, it is important that we locate Thomas Kirk as soon as possible.

Anyone who has either seen him, or knows where he is should call East Area Command Unit on 101 immediately.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

