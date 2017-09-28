Appeal for ‘extremely vulnerable’ missing man Thomas Kirk who disappeared after leaving hospital

AN APPEAL has been launched to trace vulnerable missing Thomas Kirk who disappeared after leaving hospital.
Police are asking for help from the public to trace Mr Kirk, 45, who walked out of University College Hospital at 11am on Wednesday, September 27.
Mr Kirk is suffering from severe depression following bereavement and has recently suffered a stroke which has left him with slowed movement.
He is around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes.
He is extremely vulnerable and there are concerns that he may consider harming himself.
Due to his extreme vulnerability, it is important that we locate Thomas Kirk as soon as possible.
