The appearance of one dancing criminal on RTÉ’s Crimecall left viewers flabbergasted

ON LAST night’s episode of Crimecall, there was one particular reel of footage that shocked and troubled Irish people watching.

Displaying the usual array of Irish crimes collected on CCTV footage from residences and establishments all over the country, one burglary caught the attention of multiple people online.

The burglary of one house, where thieves congregated at the rear of a house to break in, one burglar took the time to do a dance routine.

Call it moonwalking, call it breakdancing if you will, but the footage captured of this one man having a dance has left many people roaring laughing.

The Garda in the RTÉ studio to narrate the CCTV videos being played on the show, couldn’t believe the stupidity of this one burglar.

He said in all his time working in the armed forces, he had never seen something like this: “This is actually when they’re trying to break in the rear door of the house – you can see one person there doing some sort of breakdance. It’s very unusual, in all my career in An Garda Síochána I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The video of the burglars both angered and humoured people.

#Crimecall – that scumbag involved in the aggravated burglary was doing a moonwalk type dance, not a breakdance but he and his cronies deserve to have their necks broken. — Shane P. Slayer (@shanepslayer1) December 18, 2017

Terrible crime but couldn't they identify the dancing lad by going to the local clubs and find the dickhead with the shit dancing?😂 #crimecall — Paul McGrath (@paulpmcg) December 18, 2017