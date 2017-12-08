London
Armed gardaí seize €28K, three cars and 20 watches in raids on Dublin crime gangs

December 8, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardaí seized €28K, three cars and 20 watches in a series of raids in a crackdown on Dublin gangs. (Picture: An Garda Síochána)

ARMED gardaí have seized over €28,000, three cars and 20 watches in ten raids alongside the Criminal Assets Bureau in a crackdown on Dublin crime gangs. 

The Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit and the Special Crime Task Force carried out nine searches in Dublin and one in Wicklow earlier today.

One of the watches seized in the raids.(Picture: An Garda Síochána)

An Garda Síochána said approximately €28,500 cash and £700 sterling has been seized along with three cars, an Audi A4, A BMW X5 and a VW Passat.

More News:

Twenty watches including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Tag Heuer Carrera and Luminor were also recovered along with a small quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine and cannabis resin, subject to analysis.

Three cars were seized in the raids. (Picture: An Garda Síochána)

Additionally, in excess of €20,000 has been frozen in financial institutions and investigating officers’ also seized a Presidium Diamond testing kit which is used to verify the quantity of gems.

Documents and mobile phones have been seized and will be examined.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and this investigation is in relation to criminal activity and organised crime in south Dublin.

Kelly’s Christmas

