Armed gardaí surround house in ongoing incident in west of Ireland city

ARMED gardaí have surrounded a house in an ongoing incident in Galway city, it is understood.

According to Galway Bay FM, St Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay has been closed as An Garda Síochána carry out an operation.

The avenue has been blocked off by garda vehicles at both ends since midday, the station said.

It’s understood gardaí are focusing on a house at that location but cannot give further information about the nature of the operation while it is currently underway.

Live Garda operation underway at St Brendan’s Avenue #galway Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/LDTWkuPmuA — Galway Bay fm News (@Galwaybayfmnews) November 21, 2017

This is a rolling news story, more as we have it.