News

Armed gardaí surround house in ongoing incident in west of Ireland city

November 21, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardaí have surrounded the house in the area since earlier this afternoon, it is understood.

ARMED gardaí have surrounded a house in an ongoing incident in Galway city, it is understood. 

According to Galway Bay FM, St Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay has been closed as An Garda Síochána carry out an operation.

The avenue has been blocked off by garda vehicles at both ends since midday, the station said.

More News:

It’s understood gardaí are focusing on a house at that location but cannot give further information about the nature of the operation while it is currently underway.

This is a rolling news story, more as we have it. 

An Garda Síochána Galway Irish

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

