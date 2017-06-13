London
Armed police in London arrest Irishman in connection with Dublin murder

June 13, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Undercover officers arrested the man in Romford on Sunday. Picture: Twitter/Jennifer Rowe

A 31-year-old Irish man has been arrested by undercover officers in East London in connection with the murder of a man in Dublin last year.

Gareth Hutch, 35, was shot dead in Cumberland Street North, a short distance from O’Connell Street in the centre of the Irish capital on May 24, 2016.

Reports in Ireland have said the father-of-one was murdered as part of an ongoing feud between two rival Dublin gangs.

On Sunday, the corner of Victoria Road in Romford, was blocked off as the man was detained by armed officers at around 1am.

Three separate crime agencies worked together to apprehend the suspect.

A witness to the arrest near to the London-Essex boundary said that armed police blocked the road with cars to arrest the man.

“Undercover police stopped a man in a car, loads of undercover cars, corner was blocked off, was outside my brother’s flat on Victoria Road,” she said.

In a statement following the arrest, An Garda Síochána said: “The National Crime Agency (NCA) in conjunction [with] An Garda Síochána and the London Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in the Romford area of Essex in the UK on foot of a European Arrest warrant.

“The arrest was made in relation to the investigation into the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin on May 24, 2016.”

The 31-year-old was sought under a European Arrest Warrant which was issued late last year.

