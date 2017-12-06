Arrests after PSNI uncover drugs with street value of £600,000 at suspected cannabis factory

POLICE in Northern Ireland made six arrests after uncovering £600,000 worth of cannabis during a planned search on Tuesday.

The discovery of the suspected cannabis factory was made in commercial premises in Castlereagh in the Gransha Road area, south-east of Belfast.

Two suspected firearms and £5,000 of cash were seized following a further six searches in the Dromore, Belfast and Lisburn areas.

The operation was carried out by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by colleagues from Immigration Enforcement.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of Class B drugs and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, producing a Class B drug and failing to observe Immigration Act restrictions.

He is expected to appear at Ards Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 53-year-old man arrested in the Antrim area has been released on bail.

Four others – two men, aged 40 and 60, and two women, aged 35 and 61 – remain in custody at Musgrave Police Station where they are helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan of the PSNI said: “Yesterday’s find has removed a substantial amount of cannabis which has prevented around £600,000 from getting into the hands of organised criminals and therefore preventing them from bringing harm to our communities.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”