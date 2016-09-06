‘It’s ASAP GP if you think something’s wrong’ – Irish surfer back on his board just months after life-saving prostate cancer operation

A SURFING fan who is back on his board just months after a life-saving prostate cancer operation hopes his experience will encourage other men to get checked out by their GP.

Charles McBride, a Co. Donegal-born carpenter who now lives in Sheldon, Birmingham with his wife Anne, has already had his wetsuit back on – and is planning his next trip to England’s surfing capital Cornwall.

Mr McBride, who is originally form Dungloe but moved to Birmingham in the 1980s, said he visited his GP when his intuition told him something just wasn’t right.

After two PSA tests – both of which came back at normal levels – his GP Dr Hunaid Rashiq from the Omnia Practice on Bordesley Green, requested a biopsy which showed he did have prostate cancer that needed urgent attention.

“He saved my life by forwarding me for the biopsy,” the Irishman said. “Another doctor might have said to come back in a year but mine didn’t.”

“What I want my experience to do is to let other men know the importance of getting themselves checked out,” he added.

“If I hadn’t taken the test I might not be alive today.”

Mr McBride underwent a radical prostatectomy in February – the complete removal of his prostate – carried out by Consultant Urologist Mr Ramasamy Jaganathan at Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull.

“If you take the prostate out, you take the cancer out,” Mr McBride said, praising those who helped him and paying special thanks to his doctors and nurses.

“Their care was immaculate,” he said. “I also have to thank my GP Dr Rashiq and the flawless operation by Dr Jaganathan.

“I’m so glad I got myself tested when I did. It’s ASAP GP if you think there might be something wrong.”

As Mr McBride’s cancer had not spread to any other part of the body, by removing the prostate, he had also removed the entire cancer and the danger of it developing further.

“It is a common procedure and men do recover well and can return to their normal activities after a reasonably short length of time,” Dr Jaganathan said.

“Mr McBride had very good fitness levels and I wasn’t surprised by his excellent recovery.

“He has already told me about his love of surfing and I’m not at all surprised to hear he is now back doing what he enjoys,” he added.

As for the Irish surfer, he is keeping his boards in top condition as he plans to be using them for many years to come – taking on those 20ft waves in Cornwall and in his home county of Donegal.

“I can’t thank Mr Jaganathan or the people at Spire Parkway enough,” he said.

“I’m back enjoying life to the full and I am so glad I got myself tested when I did.”