News

“Asking for It” author awarded prestigious James Joyce award

November 21, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane
IRISH author Louise O’Neill has been commemorated with the prestigious James Joyce award from Dublin’s UCD.

The award is one of the highest accolades a writer can obtain, a prize intended to honour those of us who have excelled in a chosen field, with especially talented academics, politicians, actors and writers falling as prime candidates for the prize each year.

The James Joyce award currently resides as the highest standing accolade an Irish university can give, with previous recipients of the award including Desmond Tutu, Alan Rickman, David Norris, Seamus Heaney and J.K. Rowling.

Today, the Literary and History society of University College Dublin awarded the incredible achievement to the author, columnist and activist Louise O’Neill, who wrote Only Ever Yours and Asking For It.

O’Neill shared the news on her Twitter account, speaking of the pride she felt at being given the award.

The author of Almost Love, her latest novel due for release in 2018 also shared photos on Instagram of her incredible achievement.

Based on the success of O’Neill’s Asking For It in 2o15, the author filmed a documentary on the issue of consent in Ireland which can be watched here.

The TV rights to the book were also bought by production company Bandit.


