The atmosphere in Dublin looks electric ahead of tonight’s Ireland vs Denmark

November 14, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

THE entire nation of Ireland seems to be gearing up for the replay of Ireland vs Denmark in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium tonight.

The arrival of the Danes to Dublin has only whet the appetites of Irish supporters hoping that the boys in green finish as winners in the World Cup qualifier.

Ahead of 7.45pm on this dreary Tuesday evening, RTÉ has only set the fire in many people’s bellies with an epic video of Irish legend Brendan Gleeson appearing in a promo urging the lads to go all the way tonight.

On the ground in Dublin this evening, the excitement is palpable as all over the city, Irish and Danish fans are congregating to have a few jars before the big match kicks off in the Aviva Stadium.

People took to their social media pages to share how they were preparing for tonight’s festivities…


