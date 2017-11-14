The atmosphere in Dublin looks electric ahead of tonight’s Ireland vs Denmark

THE entire nation of Ireland seems to be gearing up for the replay of Ireland vs Denmark in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium tonight.
The arrival of the Danes to Dublin has only whet the appetites of Irish supporters hoping that the boys in green finish as winners in the World Cup qualifier.
Ahead of 7.45pm on this dreary Tuesday evening, RTÉ has only set the fire in many people’s bellies with an epic video of Irish legend Brendan Gleeson appearing in a promo urging the lads to go all the way tonight.
We’ve had our backs against the wall before. But we’ve raged… raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017
On the ground in Dublin this evening, the excitement is palpable as all over the city, Irish and Danish fans are congregating to have a few jars before the big match kicks off in the Aviva Stadium.
People took to their social media pages to share how they were preparing for tonight’s festivities…
one hour to go…. #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/jaT7wIW4NY
— nerosunero (@nerosunero) November 14, 2017
The Danes are in full voice on their way to the Aviva. #IREDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ujOvGPKVx6
— Gary Doyle (@thegarydoyle) November 14, 2017
#IREDEN. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3hhAMGkC2d
— Nell (@Nell496) November 14, 2017
Love this @FAIreland #COYBIG #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/Dyd8r7d4bA
— Jeremy Skillington (@jerskillington) November 14, 2017
The Danes are invading Dublin #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/ZRmDHaFqWr
— Paul O'Donoghue (@paulodonoghue93) November 14, 2017
Come on Ireland! 🇮🇪 New office lookin great! @dentsuaegisUK @iProspectIRL @Vizeumireland @CaratIreland #COYBIG #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/G1wUSLLmw6
— Sinead McNamee (@SineadMcNamee) November 14, 2017
Fair to say the Danes have come here in numbers! Class scenes. You'd almost feel bad breaking their hearts later… 🇮🇪🇩🇰 #IREDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/bGWewLJnjQ
— Orla McElhone (@orlamac) November 14, 2017
Live scenes in #TempleBar #Dublin as the Danish fans sign in full voice!#WorldCup #IREvDEN #IREDEN #COYBIG 🇮🇪🇩🇰 @offtheball pic.twitter.com/tdj3DNqZsB
— Today FM (@TodayFM) November 14, 2017
This is how you do it @FAIreland #COYBIG #IRLDEN #rtesoccer #Goal pic.twitter.com/EhlD11OgIa
— Michael Glennon (@MicilGlennon) November 14, 2017
