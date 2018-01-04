London
News

Attack suspect remains in custody as gardaí investigate how Egyptian teen entered Ireland

January 4, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardai at the scene of a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co. Louth, yesterday. (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

THE 18 YEAR old Egyptian teen held in relation to the Dundalk attack remains in custody as gardaí investigate how he entered Ireland. 

The teen is detained over a series of attacks in Dundalk, which left Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki, 24, dead and two Irish men injured.

The incident happened yesterday morning, January 3, in Dundalk Co Louth.

More News:

The Egyptian national is being interviewed at Dundalk Garda Station while gardaí liaise with counterparts in the UK and Cairo in an attempt to establish the man’s background.

The forensics at the scene of the stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co. Louth. (Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

While a definitive motive has not been established, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said at a press briefing yesterday that a potential terror link was being investigated.

Yosuke Sasaki, 24, was fatally stabbed in the attack in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday.

The arrested man had come into contact with gardaí in Dundalk on New Year’s Day when inquiries about his immigration status were conducted.

It is believed he was stopped by gardaí in Dundalk on January 1 but found to have no identification, and thought to have attended an asylum seeker’s centre in Dublin.

He then returned to Dundalk on January 2, where gardaí believe he may have been staying at a derelict property.

According to local media, the suspect arrived in Ireland very recently via Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It’s believed British authorities had refused his application for asylum.

The 18 year old fatally stabbed Mr Sasaki on Avenue Road just before 9am, then stabbed one Irishman on Coes Road before hitting a third man in the head with a fencing post on Seatown Place at 9.40am.

Gardaí have recovered one weapon but said yesterday there is a distinct possibility the teen was carrying at least two knives.

DundalkfeaturedIrishLouth

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins



