Australian MP refuses to acknowledge the word ‘gay’ and claims homosexuality is to blame for suicide

The politician has responded to Australia’s decision to legislate for gay people to get married lawfully.

Bob Katter hit headlines earlier this week for his controversial opinion on gay people and their right to get married.

When asked for comment on the upcoming referendum to be pitched to the people of Australia, the Independent MP bizarrely segued from same-sex marriage to people suffering crocodile attacks.

As the bill was finally passed in Australian parliament, Katter attempted to protest it and launched a slew of criticisms towards the LGBT community.

The politician stood in parliament as he said the passing of the bill “makes no difference as far as I can see to anything.”

He struggled to pronounce the official name given to the gay community, saying “L-G-B-Ts, whatever the hell it is … I have no idea what it is … you’ll probably change it.

“I refuse to use the word g-a-y.”

He accused gay people of stealing and twisting the word gay, and taking the word marriage also.

He stated that homosexuality is only a new instance “The people advocating this proposition tonight, the LGBTIs, have maybe 60 years on their side. I have 3.5 million years of genetic programming on my side, because we human beings, they tell us, have been around for 3.5 million years.

“One thing that is absolutely certain is that we’ve all developed from heterosexual couples. That is one thing we know absolutely – up until the last 40 years, anyway. So, genetically, we are programmed that way”

He also accused male homosexuality of causing suicides in large amounts of Australian men: “If you analyse why this country continuously has the highest male juvenile suicide rates in the world there is something going wrong here.

“We have an extraordinary incidence of homosexual behaviour in Australia compared with other nations, and I think the people who have been speaking for this bill would agree with me on that.”