Awe-inspiring footage of the Dingle peninsula like you've never seen it before

Awe-inspiring footage of the Dingle peninsula like you’ve never seen it before

August 27, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Source: Paddy Fernandez/Vimeo)
(Source: Paddy Fernandez/Vimeo)

It’s not called the Kingdom for no reason. 

Those who frequent County Kerry will be familiar with the sweeping coastline, breathtaking landscape and impressive cliffs. However, we doubt you’ve ever quite taken in Kerry’s famous views like this before.

Architecture student and freelance videographer Paddy Fernandez took to the Kerry coast to film this awe-inspiring footage.

“It took a few days of exploring and filming,” he says, “waiting for the right light and weather.”

“And finding the perfect locations,” he continued.

The short film, titled Out West covers the Dingle peninsula and the Irish Sky Garden by James Turrell in Skibbereen, and the footage is nothing short of spectacular.

Fernandez says he picked Kerry for one very special reason.

“My great-grandparents lived in Kerry and we go and stay in the family house every year.”

“It’s a really beautiful area of the country,” he says.

Check out the wondrous footage of the Kingdom below… 

