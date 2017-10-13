Bad luck for some but buying a certain door number is cheaper for house buyers in Ireland

WHILE it may be bad luck for some people, the door number 13 is over €4,000 cheaper than the average house price for buyers in Ireland.

A report by Daft.ie found door number 13 is typically €4,335 cheaper than the average property price of €241,000.

There are 10 per cent fewer property transactions on Friday the 13th compared to other Fridays.

In order to calculate the price difference, Daft.ie carried out regression analysis on almost one million Irish properties that have been listed on the site since January 2006.

The research also shows that since the start of the property price register in January 2010, Friday the 13th has occurred 13 times and on those days there are roughly 10 per cent fewer transactions than regular Fridays, which are normally the busiest days of the week for transactions.

The superstition does not stop there, Daft.ie also analysed people’s perceptions around house numbers and found that nearly one in five of us, or 19 per cent, would try to avoid buying a property at number 13.

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “When it comes to superstition and property, triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13 – appears to be having an impact on not just perceptions but actual property prices.

“Our research shows that properties at number 13 are 1.8 per cent cheaper than the average Irish property, which could provide a saving to savvy house hunters with no superstitions.”

Ronan Lyons, Economist at Trinity College Dublin & author of The Daft.ie Report said: “We often think of housing markets as being simply about cold laws of supply and demand.

“But while these are the top-level forces at work, there are lots of quirks of human behaviour that affect any individual property or transaction.

“What’s interesting about this research is that our superstitions appear to affect not only prices – with properties numbered 13 cheaper than the average – but also quantities, with fewer transactions on a Friday the 13th than on other Fridays.”