More bad news for Irish sport as France announced hosts of 2023 Rugby World Cup

IT’S been a bad 24 hours for Irish sport.

As if the dashing of Irish World Cup dreams by the Danes in Dublin last night wasn’t enough, the bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup has gone to France.

France has become the surprise winner to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, pipping favorites South Africa and Ireland to host the competition in London this afternoon.

South Africa became the out and out favorites to be chosen to host the competition following a Rugby World Cup board decision a few weeks ago which recommended the country as the best equipped the host the competition in 2023.

The council of the sport’s governing body, World Rugby, went against that recommendation in today’s secret ballot.

France being awarded the Rugby World Cup is like thinking you’ll be adventurous and go paintballing for your birthday before chickening out and just going to the pub instead. — :star: amy o’connor :star: (@amyohconnor) November 15, 2017

South Africa were the World Rugby recommended bid Ireland were the people’s favourite But France are awarded the #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Z71joL5uHt — RugbyStudio (@RugbyStudioblog) November 15, 2017

Someone check on Ireland #RWC2023 — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) November 15, 2017