London
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 7m/s NE
H 2 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Bad weather delays and cancels Irish transport systems

December 10, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

THE snowy and icy conditions in Ireland is only slowing things down, more than usual.

It’s been a long weekend of rain, ice, snow and frost and it looks like Monday morning won’t be any better.

More News:

The rush hour for people to get to work is looking pretty grim already, with all transport providers taking to their social media accounts to warn commuters of possible delays.

With numerous airports saying there were delays earlier today, Ryanair is no exception.

Ryanair took to their Twitter to advise people to check their flight times.

Dublin Bus also warned commuters of the pressure on buses when the weather conditions are so bad.

Regional bus provider Bus Éireann also cancelled and changed times for certain buses, changes which can be found below.

Train provider Iarnród Éireann also tweeted times of delays to warn future train commuters.

Let’s hope that this ice and frost clears up sooner rather than later, eh?

featuredsnowWeather
Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Child and two women killed in West of Ireland crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post