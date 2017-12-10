Bad weather delays and cancels Irish transport systems

THE snowy and icy conditions in Ireland is only slowing things down, more than usual.

It’s been a long weekend of rain, ice, snow and frost and it looks like Monday morning won’t be any better.

The rush hour for people to get to work is looking pretty grim already, with all transport providers taking to their social media accounts to warn commuters of possible delays.

With numerous airports saying there were delays earlier today, Ryanair is no exception.

Ryanair took to their Twitter to advise people to check their flight times.

Due to adverse weather in the UK, a number of flights have been affected today. Further information: https://t.co/fS9nHYRd1V — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 10, 2017

Dublin Bus also warned commuters of the pressure on buses when the weather conditions are so bad.

Traffic volumes in the city centre will be heavier than normal on Monday 11 December 2017. Please plan and leave additional time for your journey on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/eTZoK6sXek — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) December 8, 2017

Regional bus provider Bus Éireann also cancelled and changed times for certain buses, changes which can be found below.

Please note that there are some disruptions to services due to weather conditions https://t.co/LVRm4qmNfY — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) December 10, 2017

Train provider Iarnród Éireann also tweeted times of delays to warn future train commuters.

16.00 Dublin to Sligo and 16.30 Sligo to Dublin delayed up to 60 mins due to points issue at Longford — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 10, 2017

Let’s hope that this ice and frost clears up sooner rather than later, eh?