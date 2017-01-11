Batten down the hatches as snow weather warning in place for Ireland and Britain

IF YOU thought today was chilly, wrap up warm as the rest of the week is set to get a lot colder with snow weather warnings in place for Ireland and Britain.

Both meteorological offices in Britain and Ireland have status yellow weather warnings from tomorrow, January 12.

While the Met Éireann office have tipped the next few days as bitterly cold, with scattered sleet with thunder and snow showers, there is a Status Yellow warning in place until Friday evening.

A Status Yellow weather alert is to notify those who are at risk of extreme weather because of their location, and to allow them to take preventative action.

Level ‘Yellow’ warnings do not apply to the entire population.

The snow and ice level Yellow warning for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon includes very cold, wintry weather from Wednesday night with showers of hail and sleet.

Snow will follow, even on lower levels but especially on higher ground, scattered across Leinster with very icy conditions.

Meanwhile in Britain, the Met Office have also issued a Status Yellow warning of snow and strong winds in place until late Thursday night.

Strong winds up to 60mph will drive heavy, wintry showers across much of Scotland on Thursday, with snow showers on western coasts and ice, hail and lightning posing additional hazards.

Up to 20cm of snow is expected on higher grounds, during the day with some experiencing blizzard conditions at times.

The Met Office have also said lower lying areas may experience “several centimetres” of snow also.

Anyone hoping to travel via road and rail are to expect longer journey times, with many delays and cancellations possible.

Met Éireann have also said that anyone crossing between Dublin and Holyhead should expect moderate to rough conditions, while the Cork, Rosslare, Pembroke and French routes will be very rough.

However, while many would be put off by the imminent snow, many have taken advantage of the weather.

According to Argos, there has been an increase in people searching for sledges, and a 108 per cent search increase for heaters.

For more information on the weather in Ireland, you can go to the Met Éireann website here.

For weather updates for Britain, you can check the Met Office website here.

