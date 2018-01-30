BBC admit ‘error’ after causing outrage by referring to Derry GAA as Londonderry

THE BBC has admitted to making an “error” after a radio host sparked fury by referring to Derry GAA as ‘Londonderry’.

During a sports bulletin on the 6pm broadcast of Radio Ulster News on Sunday, presenter Eve Rosato said: “Meanwhile, Ulster teams had a disappointing start in the opening games of the Allianz National League.

“Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Londonderry all lost, but there were wins for Fermanagh, Armagh, Antrim and Down, and Slaughtneil’s camogie team qualified for this year’s All-Ireland final.”

Social media users quickly picked up on the Beeb’s gaffe, with Ulster Schools GAA tweeting: “Still can’t believe that your 6pm Radio Ulster News bulletin claimed that ‘Londonderry’ suffered defeat in today’s GAA NFL. Is this ‘policy’?”

Derry GAA also spoke out, saying: “We were made aware of the BBC broadcast on Sunday evening. We raised our concerns with senior management in the BBC on Monday morning.

“We have since received both an apology and assurances that it will not happen again.”

The BBC usually alternate between using the names ‘Derry’ and ‘Londonderry’ when referring to the Northern Irish city.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster was blasted after listing Galway under its website’s ‘Northern Ireland’ and ‘British Isles’ sections.

In a statement, a BBC spokesman said: “This was in error and was corrected as soon as possible and not repeated in any subsequent bulletin.

“We wouldn’t comment on the number or nature of complaints.”