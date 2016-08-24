London
BBC blasted for claiming Michael Conlan as a 'Team GB' fighter

BBC blasted for claiming Michael Conlan as a ‘Team GB’ fighter

August 24, 2016 By  Irish Post
A devastated Michael Conlan stands in the middle of the ring after defeat in Rio (Photo ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan)
A devastated Michael Conlan stands in the middle of the ring after defeat in Rio (Photo ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

NOT for the first time, BBC Sport have been scrutinised for claiming an Irish sports star as one of their own.

Britain’s national broadcaster of the Olympic Games yesterday tweeted a story relating to Irish boxer Michael Conlan, who made headlines for his unsavoury exit from Rio.

The Belfast brawler represented Team Ireland at the Games, but not according to the BBC, who were forced to correct this gaffe below following an instant backlash, which was duly pointed out by Irish bookmakers Boylesports.

Last year, BBC were forced to amend their story to confirm that MMA superstar Conor McGregor of Dublin was the ‘first UFC champion from the Republic of Ireland’ having initially claimed him as the first from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Conlan, meanwhile, could face disciplinary action for his behaviour in Rio following his defeat to Russian Vladimir Nikitin, a fight he was adjudged to have lost by officials, much to the bafflement of the watching world and fighter himself.

In his post-fight interview, Conlan suggested world governing body International Boxing Association (AIBA) were “cheats” and AIBA’s president Dr Ching-Kuo Wu has since suggested “disciplinary action will follow”.

Conlan, though, plans to leave amateur boxing to pursue a career in the professional ranks.

Guinness PRO12 Final, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland 28/5/2016 Connacht vs Leinster Connacht’s John Muldoon lift the Guinness Pro12 Trophy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

