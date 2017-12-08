London
News

BBC political pundit sparks controversy by saying ‘Ireland has been so disruptive to the British’

December 8, 2017 By  Ryan Price
BBC political pundit Michael Portillo. (Picture: Getty Images)

IT’S been an eventful and relieving 24 hours in the Brexit negotiations.

An agreement announced this morning that will guarantee no hard border in Northern Ireland after the UK leaves the EU.

We’ve seen a variety of British politicians making some outrageous and ill-informed statements with relation to the border issue, highlighting the lack of education in the UK on Irish history.

More News:

Last night on BBC political programme This Week, former Conservative Minister turned BBC pundit Michael Portillo really took the biscuit with his comments.

Portillo’s extraordinarily ignorant statement on Irish-British relations down the years that’s wound up so many people on Twitter.

One Twitter user even pointed out that Portillo has presented a documentary on the Easter Rising before, so he should be entirely aware of the facts.

While Portillo did say that Britain had also been disruptive to the Irish, people don’t think there’s any equivalence between the two levels of interference. And no mention of the obvious reason why there has been “disruption” between the two seemed to be given.

Anyway, regardless of Portillo’s comments, today has been a good day politically for Ireland as we emerged from the first round of Brexit talks with all of our demands met by the UK.

