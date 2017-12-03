London
Entertainment

The BBC have released their Christmas ad for the year

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

IT’S BEEN an emotional weekend – with many people recovering from the emotional rollercoaster that was The Late Late Toy Show.

The latest piece of television that is causing people to reach for the Kleenex is the BBC Christmas ad.

More Entertainment:

The broadcaster used CGI effects and stop motion to create a cartoon-like effect for their newest seasonal advert.

The short ad features a young schoolgirl, who is obsessed with dancing. She’s tasked with dancing at the annual school Christmas show and continues to practise over and over.

She dances morning, noon and night, all with her father ignoring her every plea to give her attention and comment on her upcoming dance at the show.

At the show, however, she gets sudden stage fright and all that practise goes to waste… until her dad stands up and helps her in the cutest way possible.

I must confess, I did squeeze out multiple fat tears to this, so be WARNED!

The video attracted quite a reaction online, with people praising it as the best Christmas ad yet.

ABOUT 

Irish Post