The BBC have released the opening scene of Wednesday’s Peaky Blinders season finale

PEAKY BLINDERS fans, rejoice!

After several weeks of Thursday morning ‘post-Peaky’ conversations in workplaces up and down the country, the BBC’s brilliant Brummy drama comes to an end on Wednesday night.

The main theme of this season has been the bubbling broth of tension surrounding the presence of Luca Changretta and his Italian mates, and the inevitable showdown between the two mob bosses.

Following on from the gripping shootout in a Birmingham tenement last week, which marked the closest we’ve come this season to Tommy and Luca blowing each other’s heads off, the BBC has released a clip of the opening scene of Wednesday’s final, just to well and truly whet the appetite of fans who are more excited for the midweek mayhem than they are for Christmas morning.

Without further ado, here it is.

We can't tell you the ending of the #PeakyBlinders series finale. But we can show you how it begins… 😱 pic.twitter.com/UP4E2Mvsdt — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) December 18, 2017

The final episode will air on BBC Two this coming Wednesday at 9 pm.