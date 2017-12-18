London
7°
few clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 8 • L 4
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Entertainment

The BBC have released the opening scene of Wednesday’s Peaky Blinders season finale

December 18, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Peaky Blinders season finale airs on Wednesday. (Picture: BBC)

PEAKY BLINDERS fans, rejoice!

After several weeks of Thursday morning ‘post-Peaky’ conversations in workplaces up and down the country, the BBC’s brilliant Brummy drama comes to an end on Wednesday night.

The main theme of this season has been the bubbling broth of tension surrounding the presence of Luca Changretta and his Italian mates, and the inevitable showdown between the two mob bosses.

More Entertainment:

Following on from the gripping shootout in a Birmingham tenement last week, which marked the closest we’ve come this season to Tommy and Luca blowing each other’s heads off, the BBC has released a clip of the opening scene of Wednesday’s final, just to well and truly whet the appetite of fans who are more excited for the midweek mayhem than they are for Christmas morning.

Without further ado, here it is.

The final episode will air on BBC Two this coming Wednesday at 9 pm.

BBCfeaturedIrelandPeaky Blinders
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Everything you need to know about the Irish brothers set to win this year’s X Factor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post