Beautiful scenes as west of Ireland gets first snow of the year

THERE are beautiful scenes in the west of Ireland today as the first snow of the season has fallen.
In a video captured by Mid West Radio, a blanket of snow can be seen on the Sligo-Mayo border which fell over night, as well as stunning photographs
Heavy snow in Bonniconlon, near the Mayo Sligo border this morning! pic.twitter.com/QnjlJNSQPA
More News:
— Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) November 24, 2017
The Ox Mountains and Ben Bulben are also pictured this morning with a dusting of snow.
It's #whitefriday in Sligo this morning #snow #sligo #wildatlanticway pic.twitter.com/RzcVEmOwOf
— Cllr Marie Casserly. (@Marie_Casserly) November 24, 2017
First of the snow. #southsligo #oxmountainadventurecamp #sligowalks #waw #gaisce #glamping #BlackFriday #logcabin #lougheasky #sligoway pic.twitter.com/j1gwkL0SZP
— Dermot Mooney (@oxmountaincamp) November 24, 2017
Snow also started to fall on Donegal yesterday, with rock climber Iain Miller capturing stunning photos of Mount Errigal.
Errigal summit @ the mo 😁 @DonegalDaily @barrabest @govisitdonegal @wildatlanticway @donegalcouncil @DonegalA pic.twitter.com/txO95zVVVi
— Iain Miller (@UniqueAscent) November 22, 2017
The snow comes as Irish weather authority Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice across the country expecting scattered snow showers across the country becoming mainly confined to western and northern parts into the weekend.
Leave a Reply