Beautiful wood cabin for sale in Ireland could be the perfect secluded getaway

IF YOUR New Year’s resolution is to move home or simply get away from it all a little more in 2017, this quirky Irish property could be for you.

This secluded three-bedroom pinewood log cabin, which is for sale at €110,000, sits near the tranquil banks of the Shannon-Erne Waterway in Co. Cavan.

The ground floor has a large covered porch, an open plan kitchen, a spacious dining and sitting room fitted with a working gas fireplace, an en-suite double bedroom, a utility room and to save the best till last, a bathroom accompanied with a jacuzzi bath.

The top floor has an open mezzanine, which is perfect for housing visiting friends and family, with access to a large covered outdoor balcony.

There are also two double bedrooms and a shower room.

The Finnish red Lapland pine detached log cabin, at 1,614 square foot, is in an excellent condition throughout and can be quickly and easily heated via an electric storage heating unit.

Parking is more than ample on the gravel driveway that is surrounded by a number of mature trees.There is also an on-site waste treatment system and an on-site private well.

Ballyconnell is just a short 11 minute drive away via the N87. The picturesque town has a number of pubs, restaurants and shops as well as a popular town walk.

The property, 24 River Valley, Ballyconnell, is under an hour away from the impressive Marble Arch Caves Geo Park which is just over the border in Eniskillen and if you are into your golf, the cabin is a short 14 minute drive from The Slieve Russell Hotel Golf & Country Club.

For people who enjoy their picturesque walks the property is a short walk away from the tranquil Shannon-Erne Waterway, which also hosts an annual boating show.

There has been some interest in the property so far but according to the estate agent REA Peter Donahue (Ballyconnell) the new year should renew interest.

Viewings are highly recommended and are to be made by appointment only. To view the property online click here.

