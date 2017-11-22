Bed share with stranger in Dublin goes for €250 a month

THIS is truly a symbol of how bad the property crisis in Ireland has gotten.

A bed share with a man in his mid 20’s in Dublin City centre has been let from Irish property website Daft.ie.

The George’s Street apartment stipulated sharing a double bed with a man in his mid 20s for just €250 a month.

The advert said the letting “may require bed sharing” and was “suitable only for easy going tenants”.

The listing shows a small room with just enough space for a double bed.

“I think it underlines that fact that people are just desperate to find a place to live, to put a roof over their head,” said Diarmuid O’Sullivan from the housing charity Threshold.

“The fact that in this particular situation someone has actually agreed to let the property and agreed to actually share a bed with a stranger underlines the severity and the extent of the problem that we’re facing.”