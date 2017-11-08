Bernard Kenny: Pensioner stabbed trying to save MP Jo Cox posthumously awarded bravery medal by the Queen

AN ELDERLY man who tried to save murdered British MP Jo Cox has been posthumously awarded the George Cross by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bernard Kenny was stabbed by Thomas Mair with a 10-inch blade when the deranged killer murdered the MP a year ago.

Ms Cox, who was 41, was shot and stabbed in the street outside her constituency in Birstall, Yorkshire on June 16, 2016.

Mr Kenny, 71, died from cancer in August, 14 months after he suffered a serious injury to his abdomen in an attempt to save the tragic MP.

His widow Doreen Kenny collected the George Medal from the Queen on behalf of her late husband during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The dad-of-two was awarded in recognition of his bravery in trying to save Ms Cox.

During Mair’s trial, the pensioner told the court that he had been waiting for his wife outside Birstall Library when he saw Mair attack the MP.

He tried to jump on Mair’s back to “take him down” but was then stabbed in the stomach.

Mair, who had a history of mental illness, was handed a mandatory life sentence for the assassination.

He was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Kenny and possession of a gun and dagger.

A former miner for 40 years, Mr Kenny was part of the rescue operation during the 1973 Yorkshire mining disaster which killed seven.

The George Medal is awarded for ‘acts of great bravery’ and was established in 1940 during the Blitz.

Doreen Kenny said she was proud to pick up the prestigious award on behalf of her “hero” husband.