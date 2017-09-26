London
19°
few clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 19 • L 13
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

September 26, 2017 By  Irish Post
A round up of the top Irish stories from the last 24 hours. (Picture: iStock)

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Double tragedy 

Two men die in separate tragic accidents on Irish roads in the same day. Click here for more.

Murdered by her fiancée

Man convicted of stabbing his fiancée to death hours after celebrating their engagement. Click here for more.

Terry on top

Irish broadcaster Terry Wogan voted greatest BBC radio presenter by Radio Times. Click here for more.

Lucky Irish island wins €500,000 on the lotto 

Luck is in for west of Ireland island as a lotto syndicate won €500,000 in EuroMillions. Click here for more. 

English man found dead in Irish town named 

English man found dead in Irish town has been named as investigation into his suspicious death is underway. Click here for more. 

Brace yourself – the worst flu is coming 

Pharmacists have urged people to get flu jabs as the ‘worst epidemic in 50 years’ heads to Ireland and Britain from Australia this winter. Click here for more. 

‘They’re connected to Ireland…’ 

Dermot O’Leary reveals how his parents are getting on since big move home. Click here for more. 

Gloria Hunniford was on ‘IRA death list’ 

Irish TV presenter Gloria Hunniford reveals she was ‘stunned’ when she was told the IRA had her on their ‘death list.’ Click here for more. 

Arrest made in connection with Irish house fire 30 years ago 

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with house fire which killed an Irish woman and her two nieces 30 years ago. Click here for more. 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 20th Sep

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Leo Varadkar promises to make Ireland a ‘republic of opportunity’ in his first day as Taoiseach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post