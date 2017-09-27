London
16°
overcast clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 4m/s W
H 17 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Clayton Hotels MPU
Home  |  News  |  The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

September 27, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
A round up of the top Irish stories from the last 24 hours. (Picture: iStock)

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Wild west 

The West of Ireland’s newest motorway opened today and promises cut journey times along the Wild Atlantic Way. Click here for more.

Further cancellations

Ryanair has said it will ground as many as 18,000 further flights this winter and into next spring. Click here for more.

Near drowning

A nine-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being rescued when he got into difficulty swimming at a pool in Ireland. Click here for more.

Coastal rescue

The Irish Coast Guard has conducted a medical evacuation of a passenger from a cruise ship off the west of Ireland coast. Click here for more.

Yeats to keep

The Irish State has purchased objects from the Yeats Family Collection, following fears they could be lost to Ireland at their London auction. Click here for more.

Heroes remembered

Two Irish firefighters who died in a factory fire have been commemorated in a special ceremony to mark a decade since their tragic deaths. Click here for more.

King of the castle

Jeremy Irons has revealed how he rescued his spectacularly restored 15th century West of Ireland castle from ruins. Click here for more.

Concussion row

The dad of an Irish boy who died playing rugby has accused Piers Morgan of ‘trivialising’ a potential ban on contact sports in schools. Click here for more.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – 20th Sep

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Human remains found in two separate locations in Irish beauty spot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post