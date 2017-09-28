London
17°
light intensity drizzle rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 3m/s SW
H 18 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

September 28, 2017 By  Irish Post

MEDIA

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Ryanair faces action over mass flight cancellations 

Ryanair is facing enforcement action in Britain for failing to give passengers accurate information about their rights. Click here for more. 

Breathe easy 

An Irish company, some industrial skips and a bunch of flowers are making your air cleaner to breathe. Click here for more. 

Tragedy on the Mersey 

Irish dancer, 25, who drowned in British river may have been ‘blown off bridge’ celebrating St Patrick’s Day. Click here for more. 

Glasgow Celtic Remembers 

Celtic will wear an Irish Famine symbol on their Hoops to commemorate the Great Hunger. Click here for more. 

Arrive in style 

A new €144million cruise ferry is set to be the biggest and most luxurious to sail the Irish Sea. Click here for more. 

Tragedy in rural Ireland 

A man in his late 60s dies after a cottage fire in rural Ireland. Click here for more. 

‘Chimpanzee arm’ 

An arm washed up on a west of Ireland beach has people talking. Click here for more.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
BREAKING: Second teenager arrested in South London in connection with Parsons Green terror attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post