The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…
Ryanair faces action over mass flight cancellations
Ryanair is facing enforcement action in Britain for failing to give passengers accurate information about their rights. Click here for more.
Breathe easy
An Irish company, some industrial skips and a bunch of flowers are making your air cleaner to breathe. Click here for more.
Tragedy on the Mersey
Irish dancer, 25, who drowned in British river may have been ‘blown off bridge’ celebrating St Patrick’s Day. Click here for more.
Glasgow Celtic Remembers
Celtic will wear an Irish Famine symbol on their Hoops to commemorate the Great Hunger. Click here for more.
Arrive in style
A new €144million cruise ferry is set to be the biggest and most luxurious to sail the Irish Sea. Click here for more.
Tragedy in rural Ireland
A man in his late 60s dies after a cottage fire in rural Ireland. Click here for more.
‘Chimpanzee arm’
An arm washed up on a west of Ireland beach has people talking. Click here for more.
