The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

Terror in London
Police in London declared a terrorism incident following an explosion at Parsons Green Underground Station. The Irish Government said it was shocked by the events. Click here for more.
A pauper’s grave
The Council of Irish Associations in Manchester have issued a plea for mourners to attend the funeral of an elderly Irishman who died alone in Britain. Click here for more.
Emergency landing
A Ryanair plane was forced to perform an emergency landing in England after it lost one of its wheels. Click here for more.
Kerry rescue
Two people who got lost in rhododendron in an Irish forest have been rescued after a major operation in Kerry.
