Home  |  News  |  The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

September 15, 2017 By  Irish Post
Armed British police officers walk through the carriage of a London underground tube carriage at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017 (Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Terror in London

Police in London declared a terrorism incident following an explosion at Parsons Green Underground Station. The Irish Government said it was shocked by the events. Click here for more.

A pauper’s grave

The Council of Irish Associations in Manchester have issued a plea for mourners to attend the funeral of an elderly Irishman who died alone in Britain. Click here for more.

Emergency landing

A Ryanair plane was forced to perform an emergency landing in England after it lost one of its wheels. Click here for more.

Kerry rescue

Two people who got lost in rhododendron in an Irish forest have been rescued after a major operation in Kerry.

