The biggest Irish news stories from the last seven days

EVERY Sunday The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines from the last seven days to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened this week…

Che Guevara stamp furore

Ireland is accused of honouring a mass murderer with a new €1 stamp featuring the Argentine revolutionary.

Ireland fans’ joy

Seven pictures capturing the joy and emotion as Ireland’s win over Wales secures a football World Cup play-off spot.

Quiet Man train station

Ballyglunin train station in Galway, which featured in the Hollywood classic, is to open as a major tourist attraction after being saved.

Irish-American wedding viral hit

A Tipperary bride’s hilarious Irish translation card for her wedding guests in America has become an online hit.

World’s best Irish pub named

The Irish Pubs Global Awards in Dublin has crowned the best Irish pub in the world.

Irish farmers’ calendar

A charity calendar featuring saucy snaps of Irish farmers has received orders from around the world.

All-Ireland football final moved

The 2018 sporting showpiece is to be played in September due to a potential Papal visit to Dublin.

Touching reunion

Cameras capture the moment a young Irish boy is overcome with emotion after seeing his Irish soldier father for the first time in six months.

Irish family suffer further tragedy

An Irish grandfather has passed away one month after losing his wife, daughter and grandson in a car crash.

Irishman shot to death in Canada

Tributes have been paid to a young Irishman who was killed in Toronto a day before he was due to return to Ireland.

