The biggest Irish news stories of the past 24 hours

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish news headlines over the past 24 hours. Here’s what happened today…
New transatlantic air route
It’s Philadelphia, here I come for Aer Lingus as it announced details of its new transatlantic route. As part of the Irish national carrier’s summer 2018 schedule, the airline has launched a new direct Dublin – Philadelphia route.
Ex-garda on trial
A former garda accused of killing a fellow resident at a Salvation Army hostel said he was defending himself after the man called him a ‘big Irish bas**rd.’
Garth Brooks frenzy on Facebook
Garth Brooks fans are speculating that the country star is set to return to Ireland after a supposed clue in an online video.
Tragic toddler death
A devastated Irish family say their baby son might still be alive today had they received the results of a brain scan sooner.
Leave a Reply