News

The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

October 16, 2017 By  Irish Post

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish news headlines over the past 24 hours. Here’s some of what happened today…

Shock death of Irish comedian 

London Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51.

More News:

Click here for more

Tributes to Sean Hughes

Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon has led tributes to Irish comedian Sean Hughes following his untimely death.

Click here for more

Storm Ophelia travel chaos 

Over one hundred flights were grounded, while bus, tram and rail services were also severely disrupted. Irish Ferries and Stena Line  also cancelled their services between Ireland and Britain.

Click here for more

On a lighter note…

‘It’ll be grand’ – Taytos and tea stockpiled as Irish people react to Hurricane Ophelia with classic humour.

Click here for more

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IEF MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Murder investigation after Irishman is stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post