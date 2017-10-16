The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish news headlines over the past 24 hours. Here’s some of what happened today…
Shock death of Irish comedian
London Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51.
Tributes to Sean Hughes
Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon has led tributes to Irish comedian Sean Hughes following his untimely death.
Storm Ophelia travel chaos
Over one hundred flights were grounded, while bus, tram and rail services were also severely disrupted. Irish Ferries and Stena Line also cancelled their services between Ireland and Britain.
On a lighter note…
‘It’ll be grand’ – Taytos and tea stockpiled as Irish people react to Hurricane Ophelia with classic humour.
