The biggest news stories of the past 24 hours

Every evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish news headlines over the past 24 hours. Here’s some of what happened today…

Ireland without power after storm

More than 300,000 people were without power this morning in the wake of Storm Ophelia

Man killed by SUV

A pedestrian in his 20s was killed when hit by an SUV on an Irish road.

‘Someone has taken her life’

Family’s anniversary appeal for missing Irish woman.

‘Losing Anthony brought us to our knees’

Axel Foley’s wife opens up a year on from rugby star’s death.

Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to stand trial on rape charges

The pair attended a committal hearing today, which was the first occasion they were required to attend court proceedings since they were charged.

Tributes paid to three victims as Ireland counts cost of worst storm in recorded history

The fatalities occurred in three separate counties yesterday in tragic accidents related directly to the strongest storm Ireland has faced in recorded history.

World Cup qualifying play-off draw – Who Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland play next

The World Cup play-off opponents have been decided.

Manhunt in Britain for Irishman who threatened person with gun in rural village

Martyn Ward, 25, is being sought by Essex Police after a man was threatened with a gun in an incident on Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey.

Nathan Carter treats Irish fans to ‘Fields of Athenry’ after Ophelia cancels gig

The Country music star didn’t let a hurricane stop the party.

Storm Brian: Ireland to face ‘similar’ storm this weekend as country reels from Ophelia devastation

Ireland is gearing up for a second major storm in the space of a week after some 245,000 home were left without power by Hurricane Ophelia.

Family’s heartbreak over death of Ulster University graduate in fall at St Paul’s

Lidia Dragescu, 23 from Romford, Essex, fell from the gallery last Wednesday morning October 11.

