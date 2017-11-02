Bob Geldof to accept Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Post Awards 2017

SIR Bob Geldof will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Irish Post Awards in London later this month.

The Dublin musician and philanthropist became world famous after staging Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

Lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, Geldof has become known as a tireless activist, particularly against poverty in Africa and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He is also a successful businessman, largely in the communications and media sector.

“What a wonderful honour to receive, particularly from the community I am of and have lived amongst for so long,” Geldof said ahead of the Awards ceremony which takes place in the Great Room of the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

“I am a very proud person today. On the other hand… does that mean it’s all over now? I mean come on lads. I’m not THAT old! Am I?” he joked.

More than 1,000 people will gather in London on November 23 for what is the 40th anniversary of The Irish Post Awards.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes, the Awards ceremony honours Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics and more.

The Irish Post has signed an exclusive deal to broadcast this year’s awards live on television for the first time.

Irish public service broadcaster TG4 will screen the red carpet ceremony from London to homes across Ireland.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected for the live show on TV and online via social media channels.

Previous award-winners have included Terry Wogan, Daniel Day Lewis, Michael Flatley and Doctor Mo Mowlam.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivered last year’s keynote speech, where guests and honourees included football legends Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill as well as actor Shane Richie and Hollywood star Fionnula Flanagan.

The Apprentice star and West Ham United Vice-Chairman Baroness Karren Brady will also be among those honoured on the night for her Outstanding Contribution to Business in Britain.

This year’s Irish Post Awards will also feature four live music acts, produced by The Irish Post through knowledge gained from its Irish TV acquisition. Among those will be an exclusive performance by Irish bands Kodaline and Beoga.

Irish Post Owner and Publisher Elgin Loane said: “We are very pleased to partner with TG4 to showcase the Irish abroad and connect a big diaspora event with mainstream live television in Ireland.”

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont, said: “The Irish diaspora, in Britain and worldwide, is an important and growing audience for TG4. We are very excited to extend our partnership to take on the role as the broadcaster for The Irish Post Awards for the first time.

“It is a wonderful and unique opportunity to celebrate Irish life and achievement abroad.”

Next month’s television deal with TG4 follows the successful broadcast of The Irish Post Country Music Awards live from Co. Armagh in August.

The partnership comes after the acquisition of Irish TV by The Irish Post in April, a move approved by the Irish Government.

In February, The Irish Post purchased the digital and intellectual property assets of the diaspora broadcaster, after the company was wound up in December 2016 – less than three years after it was first launched in 2014.

The Irish Post now reaches a global audience through its website irishpost.co.uk, weekly newspaper and social media channels.