Body discovered in search for fisherman missing off west coast of Ireland

THE SEARCH for a fisherman reported missing on Wednesday night has been called off after the discovery of a body.

The alarm was raised late last night after the fisherman, who left the docks in Galway City yesterday afternoon, was reported overdue.

The search for the missing man was initially stood down at 3am before resuming at first light this morning.

An unmanned boat was located shortly after the resumption and was towed back to Galway by the Aran Island Lifeboat.

The body was then discovered on the shore at Oranmore Bay, five nautical miles east of where the fishing vessel was discovered.

It is not yet known if the body is that of the missing fisherman.

The body is being brought to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Search which was co-ordinated by Valentia Rescue Centre working with local gardaí, involved the Coast Guard Unit from Costello Bay, RNLI Lifeboat crews from Galway and Aran Island, Coast Guard Rescue Helicopters based in Shannon and Sligo.